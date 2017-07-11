Jordan, Rev. Curtis Franklin Sr.

Rev. Curtis Franklin Jordan Sr., age 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 5, 2017. Rev. Jordan was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church. He pastored for many years at Knight’s Baptist Church in Plant City, FL and Highland Baptist Church in Pine Hills, FL. “However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me—the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.” Acts 20:24. Rev. Jordan was the son of the late, Johnny W. Jordan, Sr. and Effie Mae Cannon Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Emilie Jordan.

He is survived by: Children – Curtis (Pam) Jordan and Debra (Jim) Hartman; Brothers – Billy Jordan and Howell Jordan; Grandchildren – Jim D. (Tracy) Hartman, Jennifer D. (Joe) Avery, Jeremy D. Hartman, Amanda L. (Aaron) Maxwell, Andrew E. Jordan, Austin W. Jordan, Dylan J. Jordan, Ondria L. Jordan and Caleb D. Jordan; Great-grandchildren – Jacy N. Hartman, Jacob D. Hartman, Jackson L. Hartman, Jordan D. Avery, Savannah L. Avery, Xavier McGowan and Ariana Mae McGowan.

Funeral services were conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bruce Grubbs officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Jack Van Impe Ministries, PO Box 7004, Troy, MI 48007-7004.

