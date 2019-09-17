Joyner, Dorothy Lee Sauls

Dorothy Lee Sauls Joyner, was born Jan. 3, 1930, and died Sept. 14, 2019, in Mt. Juliet. She was the daughter of Robert E. Sauls and Norene Walker Sauls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jack Winfred Joyner, and her sisters, Lenora Sauls McCormick Crouse Hood, Mary Francis Sauls Bryant Vaughn, and infant, Mildred Sauls.

She is survived by sons, Ronald (Sandra) Glynn Joyner and David (Pamela) Lee Deacon-Joyner. Also surviving are grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Chris) Joyner Jones and Amy Elizabeth (Sean) Joyner Phelan; Shelly Joyner; Fletch (Hilary) Joyner; Garrett and Reed Joyner; and great-grandchildren, Clay and Drew Jones, Beck and Sadie Phelan.

A funeral service will be held at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon, Tennessee, on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., and interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home.

The family wishes to express grateful appreciation for the love and care provided to Mrs. Joyner by the staff of Carrick Glen Senior Living in Mt. Juliet. Memorial Donations, in honor of Dorothy, can be made to World Christian Broadcasting (605 Bradley Court, Franklin, TN 37067).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.