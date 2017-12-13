Juveniles charged in Mt. Juliet car burglaries

Detectives apprehended multiple juveniles yesterday morning who are responsible for multiple car burglaries and car thefts over the past few months in Mt. Juliet neighborhoods.

During the 3-month investigation, the detectives’ work led to the recovery of many stolen items, which included 12 vehicles, eight firearms, a bullet-resistant vest, many electronic devices and other items.

Those apprehended were located in the Nashville area. Five were at McGavock High School, two were at a home in Hermitage and two were already in custody at an unnamed detention facility.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects through the help of the community and local news media. Many tips came in from the community after home surveillance video was released, and acting on those tips, detectives were able to identify those responsible.

In addition, Mt. Juliet detectives worked alongside detectives from the Metro-Nashville Police Department, Brentwood Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Partnership with our community is key, and I’m thankful that our community has the trust in us to give us information to help solve crimes,” said Police Chief James Hambrick. “[Tuesday morning] is a result of community partnerships, a good working relationship with our law enforcement partners and fantastic investigative work. I truly hope other youth who are thinking about committing crime understand that there are consequences to their actions.”

All apprehended were juvenile males, with ages ranging 14 to 17, from Nashville, and they were each charged with various crimes related to Theft of Property, Vehicle Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Vehicle Burglary.

The department continues to urge the community to always lock their car and never leave valuables inside, including firearms and electronic devices.