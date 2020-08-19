K-9 tracks down fleeing suspect in Gladeville

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to a crash with injuries around the 8500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike. Upon arrival, the driver of a black Dodge Charger who caused the crash took off on foot and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Deputy Jake Smith, along with K-9 Boscoe, was requested by deputies on the scene to assist with the search. At approximately 1:35 p.m. Aug. 4, K-9 Boscoe apprehended the fleeing suspect who was identified as Terry D. Mooningham. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the crash.

“We were able to get a good description of the suspect and was able to deploy Boscoe soon after the crash occurred,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Boscoe did an incredible job in tracking down and apprehending Mr. Mooningham. In situations like these, we appreciate the citizens in the immediate area who may have assisted us with information for deputies who responded to the scene.”