Kaplan, Shelley Field

Shelley Field Kaplan, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, died July 27, 2018. Shelley was the daughter of the late Ira and Jean Kaplan. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Shelley also liked to collect butterflies and Indian memorabilia.
She is survived by: Daughter – Theresa Collins; Son – James Daniel Kasiah; Sister – Lisa Clow; Brothers – Mike Kaplan and Ron Kaplan; Grandchildren – Megan Sadler, Philip Collins and Ashley Collins; Great-grandchildren – Emmett Sadler, Winston Sadler, Leeland Pace, Brighton Collins and Emory Cole; Several nieces and nephews.
At Shelley’s request, her remains will be cremated and no services are planned.
Arrangements at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
