Karl announces reelection campaign for school board

Chad Karl is running for reelection to the Wilson County School Board, Zone 7.

Karl is 52 years old, has been married for 23 years and has two daughters, who recently graduated from Wilson Central and are studying chemical engineering at Tennessee Tech. He presently works as the Technical Sales Manager for Graphic Packaging, a leading manufacturer of paper air filter frames. He was previously the Plant Manager of their Lebanon plant.

After attending Georgia Tech as a student-athlete, where he wrestled, met his wife and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering, Karl has worked in various aspects of the manufacturing industry. He additionally holds the PMP designation from the Project Management Institute as well as several other industry certifications.

Since taking office, Karl has put in hundreds of hours into research, classes, meetings, conventions and events. Additionally, he has taught STEM classes, coached wrestling practice, rode an elementary bus, eaten lunch with students in the school cafeteria and attended numerous school presentations.

“Besides working with other elected officials, I have developed strong relationships with many principals and teachers,” said Karl. “I have made efforts to keep the public informed, share what I learn and be accessible to anyone wishing to contact me. I do not just show up to vote but work to fully understand issues and how they will affect our students.”

Karl has also publicly championed several causes, including opposing the ESA bill (private school vouchers), supporting the sales tax referendum to fund teacher raises and using data to bring awareness to the low level of funding that Wilson County Schools receives compared to the rest of Tennessee.

“If reelected, I will continue to serve to the best of my ability and meet the challenges currently facing Wilson County,” said Karl. “Over the last two years, I hope that I have shown the leadership, vision and character that an elected official should exhibit. I have been consistent in my original campaign philosophy of keeping the board focused on growth, funding and the direction of education while allowing the staff to focus on day-to-day operations and the teachers to focus on their students.”

He continued, “One of the biggest tasks facing the school board is the hiring of a new Director of Schools. Dr. Wright has done an excellent job and has Wilson County in a good position. We need to find someone who can continue the progress that has been made. I have a very good understanding of the workings and responsibilities of the position and throughout my career I have been involved numerous interviews and employee hires.”

A graduate of Leadership Wilson class of 2014, Karl is active in many other aspects of Wilson County. He is a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church and presently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for Brooks House, a local non-profit program that helps homeless women and children get back on their feet.

Six years ago, Karl created, organized and developed an annual interdenominational Good Friday prayer walk through Lebanon called “Stations through the Square” which has allowed him to develop relationships with multiple pastors and churches throughout Wilson County.

“I am proud of the accomplishments that WCS has made and wish to help continue that progress in the future,” said Karl. “As Aug. 6 approaches, I would appreciate your vote and be honored to continue to serve your interests on the school board.”

If you would like to know more about Chad Karl, additional information is available on the Facebook page “Chad Karl School Board.”