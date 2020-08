Kaul, Laura Lynn

Laura Lynn Kaul was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Aug. 13, 1964, and passed away Aug. 1, 2020, in Nashville. Lynn is survived by her loving husband, John David Kaul; son, Parker Kerns; mother, Norma Patterson; brothers, Phil Patterson and Mitch Patterson; and sister, Lisa Presley.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at Lynn, John and Parker’s home on Aug. 8.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.