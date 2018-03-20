Keatts, Bobby Marion

Bobby Marion Keatts, age 60 of Hermitage, passed away on March 15, 2018. He is survived by wife, Teresa Estes Keatts; children, Tonya Marie (Davey) Keatts, Amber Michelle (Jay) Keatts – Dewalt , Trenton Ray Arnett, and Rebecca Morgan Keatts; grandchildren, Daniel Marion Keatts – Thompson, Katlyn Lee Withers, Mariah Mae Dewalt, Jaylee Grace Dewalt, and Elijah Keatts Killan; siblings, Marilyn Yarbough (Danny) Loeb and James David Eads; mother-in-law, Jimmie Sue Estes; sisters-in-law, Pam (Jackie) Ratley, Tammie (Darryl) Keckler, Lynn (Joe) Taylor; “baby mama jo”, Cindy Harrison; cat, Betty Sue. He is preceded in death by parents, Bobby Martin and Marie Walker Keatts and brother, Steven Yarbough.
Funeral services were held March 20 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to assist with the funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
