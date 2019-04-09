Keel, Charles Wayne “Chuck”

Chuck Keel passed away April 7, 2019 at age 68. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Wednesday, April 10, from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.

He is survived by daughter Shelby Journey, brother James Earl (Becky) Keel, sister Pat Haynes, and devoted friend Chris Warmath and all the loyal friends at College Street Fellowship House. He is preceded in death by parents Beulah Mae Carr and William Earl Keel, and brother Phillip Layne.

Please make Memorial Donations to the College Street Fellowship House (206 S. College St, Lebanon TN) in his name. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.