Keeton, Gennis Gray, age 88 of Mt. Juliet, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Mr. Keeton was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ruby Keeton; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Greenville Keeton; brother, Glendall Ray Keeton; and sister, Honna Lou Gividen.
He is survived by son, Kenneth Gray (Linda) Keeton; grandson, Brandon Gray (Natalie) Keeton; great-grandson, Aceson Gray Keeton; great-granddaughter, Cambrie Soliel Keeton; sister, Barbara (Bob) Kiminecz; and several loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A native of Hazard, KY, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Afterwards, he began his career with the Kroger Co. in Nashville where he served in store management and retired after 36 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing in his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet.
Following a funeral service, Mr. Keeton was interred at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice nurse, Karlee Key, and aide, Kim Cauthorne, of Willow Brook Hospice for their exceptional loving and professional care.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
