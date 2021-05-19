KEETON, Linda Sue

Linda Sue Keeton, 65 Murfreesboro, passed away May 11.

She is preceded in death by parents, Douglas and Mary Lou Baird; and brother, Bruce Baird.

She is survived by husband of 45 years, Ken Keeton; son, Brandon (Natalie) Keeton; brother, Doug (Jeanette) Baird; sister, Wanda Faye McClanahan; grandchildren, Aceson Keeton and Cambrie Keeton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was Saturday, May 15 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor John Carnes of-ficiating. Interment followed the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serv-ing as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family was Friday, May 14 and prior to the service on Saturday, May 15.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.