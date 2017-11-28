Keicher, James Stephen Sr.

James Stephen Keicher Sr., 53, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, teammate and friend, passed peacefully November 26, 2017 at his home in Mt. Juliet, TN, with his wife, children and other family members at his side.

Jim Keicher was born August 31, 1964 in Catskill, NY, and graduated from Catskill High School in 1982. He married his high school sweetheart, Beth (Titus) on July 28, 1984.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1983, as a medical administrative specialist before cross-training to become a medical systems programmer analyst. He was honorably discharged in 1991.

Shortly after leaving the Air Force, Jim began his career with DaVita, where he enjoyed a successful 25-year career.

His mission in life was always guided by his personal strength, leadership, morality, happiness, kind smile, compassion and unwavering dedication to helping countless people in both his personal and professional lives. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live forever for his family and the teammates of the DaVita Village through these core values that he held dear every day of his life.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beth; his daughter and son-in-law, Krystle and Cas Megibben; his son and daughter-in-law, James Jr. (JJ) and Alex Keicher; granddaughters Casandra and Ryleigh Megibben; his mother, Elizabeth Keicher; brothers and sisters-in-law Michael and Peggy Keicher, and Kevin and Michelle Keicher; and sisters and brothers-in-law Kathy and Jack Moller, and Karen and Dave Montgomery; his father and mother in-law Dave and Diana Titus, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law Paul and Donna Capulli and Glenn and Janice Zautner, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Keicher, and his grandparents, Henry and Martha Keicher and James and Anna Ophalius.

Funeral services and Military honors will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet with Pastor David Goldner officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, November 28 from 5-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 29th from 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, anyone interested in making a contribution in his memory is asked to consider the Bridge of Life, an organization for which Jim had great passion because of its efforts advocating for kidney disease awareness and treatment. Information can be found at: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/BridgeofLife/JimKeicherMemorialFund.html

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.