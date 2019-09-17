Kellam, Roger Wade

Roger Wade Kellam, born Dec. 17, 1950, breathed his last breath in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held Sept. 15 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

He leaves his wife of 49 years, Cindi Castleman Kellam, and precious children: Lori Diann Kellam and her husband, Christopher Edwards; Christopher Wade Kellam and his wife, Bari Aronesty Kellam; and Whitney Kellam Stokley and her husband, Christopher Stokley; his much loved and adored granddaughters, Olivia Pearl Kellam and Elliotte Rose Kellam; his two sisters and their husbands, Steve and Marsha Kellam Kyle and Butch and Joann Kellam Judkins.

