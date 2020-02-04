Kelley, Heather LeAnn Britt

Heather LeAnn Britt Kelley, age 52 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Heather was born October 25, 1967.
Survived by husband David Kelley; Parents Ron and Judy Britt; Brother Stephan (Reenie) Britt; Aunt and Uncle Kenneth and Rosemary Johnson; Uncle Lamayone Foster; Aunt Glenda Britt and loving cousins; Special friends Marty Qualls and Debi Villines.
A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 30, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Britt Kelley family.
