Kelley, Heather LeAnn Britt

February 4, 2020

Heather LeAnn Britt Kelley, age 52 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Heather was born October 25, 1967.

Survived by husband David Kelley; Parents Ron and Judy Britt; Brother Stephan (Reenie) Britt; Aunt and Uncle Kenneth and Rosemary Johnson; Uncle Lamayone Foster; Aunt Glenda Britt and loving cousins; Special friends Marty Qualls and Debi Villines.

A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 30, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Britt Kelley family.

