Kemp, Patsy Ann

Patsy Kemp passed away Feb. 21, 2019, at age 84. A funeral service was held Feb. 24, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

She is survived by sons: Tim (Kathy) Kemp and Tony Kemp; grandchildren: Stephanie Massey, Matthew (Becky) Kemp, Chad (Glenda) Williams, Jennifer (Will) Williams, Bryan (Erin) Kemp, Kristen (Adam) Niblett, Carl (Amanda) Williams, Jessica Howard, Emily (Eric) Gray, Kristina Kemp, and Casin (Stephanie) Williams; 18 great grandchildren; brother: J.D. Taylor; and son-in-law: Mark Williams.

She is preceded in death by husband Bobby Kemp Sr., children Debbie Turner, Tommy Lee Kemp Sr., Sandy Williams, Linda Kemp, and Bobby Kemp Jr., grandson Tommy Lee Kemp Jr., mother Patsy Taylor, and sister Martha Anderson.

The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Quality Care. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.