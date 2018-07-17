Kennedy, William Carter

William Kennedy passed away on July 12, 2018 at age 66. A funeral service was held July 17 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Gordonsville Cemetery.
Mr. Kennedy was a car salesman who loved fishing, music, hunting, and all types of cars. He is survived by children Krystle Travis, Will Kennedy, Waylon Kennedy, Tommy Kennedy, Chris Stanford, and Kelly Warren, 11 grandchildren, and sisters Janice (Billy) King and Sue Gregory. He is preceded in death by parents Tommy Allen and Bessie Summers Kennedy, siblings Kay Kennedy Morton, Tony Kennedy, Dale Kennedy, and Tommy Kennedy, and brother-in-law and best friend Roger Gregory.
