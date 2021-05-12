Kenneth Ray Barnett, 53, Nashville, died May 5.

Kenneth was born in Pennington Gap, Va. and grew up in Harlan, Ky. until moving to Nashville in 1987. Kenneth was an exceptional father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was a proud dad and even prouder papa. Ken could always make you smile, laugh and see the positive in everything. He was an exceptional worker, a Jack of all Trades and was willing to help anyone at any time. Ken loved his Tennessee Titans, NASCAR racing and fishing. However, his true hobby and passion was anytime he was on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He thoroughly enjoyed weekends when he and Darrel were figuring out where their next ride was. He loved telling stories about his rides with Darrel, Linda, Eric, Amy, Rob, Heather and his friends from work. Kenneth will be loved and forever missed by so many. We know he is with his precious mama and papa right now. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Verlin Roberts and his grandparents, Hobart and Ethel Barnett.

He is survived by: children, Bradley Barnett and Brandie Barnett; mother Anna Scurlock; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Darrel Jones; grandchildren, Max, Evann and Jayden; niece and nephews and their spouses, Ashley Henricksen, Christopher Jones and Bradley Kyle Jones; close extended family, Eric and Amy Jones; special friends, Spenser Rose and all of those who meant so much to him from O’Neal Construction.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Jim Johnston officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Kenneth’s name.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.