Kenyon, Robert “Bob” Earl

Bob Kenyon passed away March 14, 2019, at age 81. No services are scheduled at this time.

Mr. Kenyon is survived by children: Deborah (Bruce) Fisher, Doreen (James) Clappin, and Dawn (James) Cooper; grandchildren: Courtney (Kyle), Brittney (Breland), Darren (Liz), Douglas, Alyson, Andrea, and Emily; and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Earl B. and Marguerite Bennett Kenyon and sister Jean Gardiner.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in Bob’s name to Alive Hospice. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.