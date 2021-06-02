KERBY, Michael ‘Mike’ Edwin

Michael Edwin Kerby, 53, Mt. Juliet, passed away May 25.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kimberly Kerby; parents, John and Susanne Kerby; sister, Tina (Keith) Hying; sons, EJ (Amanda) Ellis; Josh Kerby; and Nathan Kerby; daughter, Christina (Joe) Jenkins; and grandchildren, Zoe Ellis; Landon Ellis; Taylor Ellis; Hunter Ellis; Leo Jenkins; Lillith Jenkins; and Luna Jenkins.

Memorial Service was Saturday, May 29 at Mt Juliet Church of God.

Donations can be made to the family at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. 2229 N Mt. Juliet Rd. Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. (615)758-5459

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.