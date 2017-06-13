Kerr, Charles Wayne

Charles Wayne Kerr, age 69, passed away on June 4, 2017. Graveside Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Wilson County Memorial, Lebanon TN. Mr. Kerr, a United States Navy veteran, was a truck driver. He is survived by wife Lynn Kerr, son Brian Wayne Kerr (Candace), step-children Paul Ellis (Angela) and Amanda Ellis McClain (Michael), grandchildren Carly Jean Kerr, Adam Tate, Logan Ellis, Layla McClain, and Lydia McClain, and sister Lillian Kerr Llewellyn (Robert). He is preceded in death by parents Albert K. Kerr Sr. and Annabell Scott Kerr, 7 brothers and sisters. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.