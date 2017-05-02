Key, Earldean Mossop

Earldean Mossop Key, age 94, of Old Hickory, TN, died April 29 2017. Mrs. Key was a member of Green Hill Church. She enjoyed antique shopping and quilting. Mrs. Key was the daughter of the late, Aubrey and Effie Martin Fraser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mossop and siblings, Boyd Fraser, Dale Fagan and Patricia Dorris.

She is survived by: Children – Johnny (Sandi) Mossop and Missy Kirkbride; Grandchildren – Oron Mossop, Jacob Mossop, Christopher Brochu, Vanessa Mossop, Nicole Trumpler, Ashley Mossop, Tania Pierce, Cassandra Walker, Pete Kirkbride and A.J. Kirkbride; 20 Great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Green Hill Church, 13251 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Hill Church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.