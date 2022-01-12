KHOURY, Nadeer Deeb

Nader Deeb Khoury, 54, died Jan. 8, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents Deeb Issa Khoury and Sada Bassir.

Survived by his wife beloved wife Romena Khoury, brothers Issa, Raed, Samer and Fadi Khoury and their families, and by his sister Silvia Khoury-Musallm. Also surviving are his extended family in the United States and his homeland.

Funeral Mass and visitation will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Community on Wednesday, Jan. 12,. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon with the funeral Mass beginning at noon with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Nader may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Communi-ty or the charity of your choice.