Kiernan, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Kiernan, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Pasquale Frisone, and her husband of 52 years, Jack Kiernan. Rose is survived by her six children and spouses: Donna (Jim) Campbell, Kerry (Kim) Dubuque, Rose (Phil) Mosca, John Kiernan, Jr., Kathleen (Wilson) Matthews, and Diane Kiernan; eight grandchildren: Patrick (Beth) Campbell, Kelly (Matt) Werksman, Paul Dubuque, Madison Matthews, Makenzie Matthews, Philip Mosca, Andrea Mosca, and Justin Matthews; great-grandson: Benjamin Campbell; and siblings: Elizabeth Stevens and Paul and Rhonda Frisone.

The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community Church. Interment will be held at Middle TN Veterans’ Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

