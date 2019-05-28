JB King, age 87 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 20, 2019. A funeral service was held May 23 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Dixon Springs Cemetery.

He is survived by loving wife of 33 years, Marjorie King; children, Lori (Jody) Ussery, Preston (Key) Wakefield, and Mary Lynn (Jerome) Watson; grandchildren, Brittany Ussery, Jake Watson, and Logan Watson; great-grandchildren, Jensen Watson and Hanna Watson.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517) or Boys Town (100 Flanagan Blvd

PO Box 5000, Boys Town, NE 68010).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.