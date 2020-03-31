Kingsley, Debra Marie

Debra Marie Kingsley, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died March 20, 2020. Deb was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Marilla Dodds Schaefer.

She is survived by: Husband of 46 years – Marvin Kingsley; Sons – Thomas Adam Kingsley and Michael John Kingsley; Siblings – Mary Gaertner, Ted Gaertner, Paul Schaefer and Fred Schaefer; Numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Deb’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 south Clark Street, suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com