KINNEAR, John “Jack” Richard

John Richard Kinnear, 72, Lebanon passed away April 11.

Jack was preceded in death by parents, Curry Winfrey and Roberta Bobbie Kinnear; sister, Judie Jenkins; and brother-in-law, Grady Jenkins.

He is survived by wife of 43 years, Cloy Elaine Kinnear; daughters, Kim (Kerry) McLean and Julia (Jody) Stidham; grandchildren, Race McLean and Raven McLean; niece, Lisa (Doug) Richardson and nephew, Lance (Heidi) Jenkins.

Service will be held Wednesday, April 21 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.