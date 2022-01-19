KINSER, Dottie Lou Peoples

Dottie Lou Peoples Kinser, 70, Hermitage, died Jan. 12.

Dottie was born in Wellston, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Herb Peoples and Gladis Dickerson Peoples. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired nurse. Dottie enjoyed crocheting, craft-ing and working puzzles. She was an avid reader and enjoyed James Patterson novels. Dottie was pre-ceded in death by her sister, Martha Corbin.

She is survived by: Son Aaron Dean (Niki) Kinser, Jr.; Brother Herb Peoples, Jr.; Sisters Donna Holbrook, Alice Peoples and Susan SchulzeGrandchildren Timothy Kinser, Joshua (Yadira) Kinser, Kelton Kinser and Keyla Kinser.

Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 15, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Darrin Meckling officiating.

Visitation was Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.