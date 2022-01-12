KITTRELL, Sadie Valeda

Sadie Valeda Kittrell, 84, Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 23.

Valeda was born in Carthage and was the daughter of the late, George Sampson and Mayrene Ben-nett Sampson. Valeda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Kittrell; son, Barry Kittrell and siblings, Flora Sanders, Opal Kittrell, Virginia Gibbs, Bessie Johnson and Bobby Sampson.

She is survived by: Daughter Valeria Lane; Brother Phocian Sampson; Grandchildren Brandon Thomp-son and KayLynn Kittrell; Great-grandchild Malachi Kittrell; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.