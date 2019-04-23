Kliewer, Robert Allen

Robert Allen “Bob” Kliewer, age 88 of Old Hickory, died April 20, 2019. Mr. Kliewer was the son of the late, Daniel David Kliewer and Mildred Martz Garbash.

He is survived by: Wife of 38 years – Eleanor Kliewer; Children – Don (Pat) Kliewer, Mark (Rachel) Kliewer, Sheryll (Mark) Smiley, Debbie (Don) Baker, Sandy (Duane) Creger, Kathy Parrish, Diane (Mike) Doran, Ron Jeffery, Donna Bond and Heather Jeffery (Terry) Peek; 22 Grandchildren and 23 Great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held April 23 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Gideons International, West Wilson Camp, PO Box 843, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 or Bridge Academy & Community Center, 578 Olive Street, Coatesville, PA 19320.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com