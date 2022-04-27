KLIPA, Donald Andrew “Andy”

Donald Andrew Klipa, 49, Nashville, died April 20.

Andy was born in Cookeville, and was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was employed by Hamilton Machine Shop. Andy enjoyed fishing, camping and repairing things.

He is survived by: Parents Don and Sue Klipa; Sister Christina Klipa; Aunts Elizabeth Suarez and Margaret Chandler; Many cousins

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Peter Singer, John Hamilton, Jr., Yancy Belcher, Travis Belcher, Paul Colyer and Kevin Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Hamilton Machine Shop and members of Scout Troop No.150

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.