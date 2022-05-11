KNIGHT, Lawrence Edward

Lawrence Edward Knight, 80, Mt. Juliet, died May 4. Larry was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Elzie Franklin Knight and Bessie Thompson Knight. He was a 1959 graduate of Cohn High School and was a furniture salesman for Haverty’s and La-Z-Boy. Larry was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dallas Knight and niece, Paige Nash.

He is survived by: Wife Debbie Greer Knight; Sons Larry Knight, Jr. and Steve Knight; Loved Step-children Julie (Alan) Northern and Tommy (Amy) Greer; Brother Roger (Jean) Knight; Sisters Libby (Ray) Nash and Trudy (Phillip) Fontenot; Grandchildren Jennifer and Austin, Taylor (David) Ridiner, Blake Northern, Ben (Brooke) Greer and Dan Greer; 1 Great-grandchild; Niece Nikki Nash.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church for the Youth and Young Adults.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Thursday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com