Knight, Marlene Jean

Marlene Knight passed away on December 7, 2017 at age 57. The Memorial Service was 2 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Launch Point Church (337 W. Baddour Pkwy), Lebanon, Tenn.
Ms. Knight was a waitress at Waffle House, South Cumberland Street in Lebanon. She is survived by daughter Shannon (Jeffery) Stacey, grandchildren Christian Bickford and Gavin Grantham, father Malcolm Follansbee, siblings Mark (Elaine) Follansbee, Marie Creasey, Peter Follansbee, and Michael Follansbee, best friend Dawn Cunningham Winford, the Waffle House family and Launch Point Church family.
She is preceded in death by mother Marjorie Brown Follansbee, nephew Christopher Follansbee, and best friend Johnny Stacy.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, Tenn. 615.444.9393.
