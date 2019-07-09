Knihtila, Laverne

Laverne Knihtila, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Effie Stephens; and brother, Joe Stephens, Jr. Survived by husband of 57 years, James Knihtila; son, Victor Knihtila; sisters, Stella Cox and Barbara Hickam; grandchildren, Benjamin Knihtila and Courtney Knihtila; and numerous other relatives and extended family.

A funeral service was held July 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com