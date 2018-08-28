Knowles, Peggy June Gregory

Peggy June (Gregory) Knowles, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on Aug. 22, 2018. She was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ.
A funeral service was held Aug. 25 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
She is preceded in death by her parents Morris and Bonnie Gregory, and her husband of 37 years Clayton Knowles. She is also preceded by her step-mother, Lora Gregory and her brother, Barry Gregory.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon Knowles Drye; son, Perry Knowles (Pat); daughter, Melanie Knowles Alexander (Darrell); grandchildren, Kathryn Drye, Kevin Drye (Megan), Peyton Knowles, Christa Alexander and Tim Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Potters Childrens’ Home (2350 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
