Knox, Marion Pansy

Marion Pansy “Pam” Knox, age 68 of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 10, 2019. Pam was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth MacDonald Parsons. Pam was also preceded in death by four siblings.

She is survived by: Husband of 18 years – Stuu Stewart; Daughter – Danica (Bobby) Lamb; Step-children – Christy Martin, Ty Stewart and Adam Stewart; Siblings – Daisy, Mary, Audrey, Bernie, Bill, Lloyd, Charlie, Eric and Shirley; Grandchildren – Jordan and Connor; Many nieces and nephews.

At Pam’s request, her remains will be cremated and no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

