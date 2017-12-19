Kohanski wins ‘The Voice’

Mt. Juliet native Chloe Kohanski has won the 13th season of NBC’s “The Voice.” The results were announced last night during the live finale of the show.

Kohanski, 23, has been representing her hometown on the most recent season of “The Voice,” a show in which contestants compete against each other to win a record contract.

Kohanski has been a fan favorite throughout the competition and has even had her rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” peak at No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

After her televised audition, where she sang “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, Kohanski joined coach Miley Cyrus’ team. A few weeks later saw her battling against another contestant during the knockout round in an effort to stay on the show.

When Cyrus chose to keep the other contestant, coaches Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson jumped at the chance to have Kohanski on their teams. In the end, Shelton saved Kohanski from elimination, and the rest was history.

This week, the final four contestants competed for the ultimate prize — a recording contract with Universal Music Group. In past seasons, the winner has also been awarded a prize of $100,000. The other contestants include Addison Agen (Team Adam Levine), Brooke Simpson (Team Miley), and Red Marlow (Team Blake). All four finalists received a new car as well.

During the finale, Kohanski sang one of her favorite songs, “White Wedding,” with singer Billy Idol himself. According to Kohanski, Idol has been an inspiration to her sound and style of music, so performing with him will likely be a highlight of her time on the show.

Kohanski’s talent and dedication have been a great representation of Mt. Juliet, and her hometown will continue to stand behind her.