Kossa, Drake James

Drake James Kossa, age 29 of Old Hickory, passed away Sept. 21, 2019. The family held a gathering Sept. 28 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Drake was born on April 8, 1990, in Denver, Colorado, to James Ralph Grisham and Irene Rena Kossa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by older sister, Kasandrah Kohl; younger brothers, Jonathon Paul James Kossa and Chaz James Kossa; younger sisters, Iccela Lynnae Kossa-Morris and Ansley Jamison Kossa.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.