KOSSA-MORRIS, Iccela Lynnae

Iccela Lynnae Kossa-Morris, 26, Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 5.

Iccela was preceded in death by grandfather, Larry Kossa; brother, Drake Kossa; and uncle, Steven G. Kossa.

Iccela was survived by: husband, Justin Morris; mother, Stacy Lyn Kossa-Vincent; children, LynnaeLeigh Borowiak and Jaystin Morris; siblings, Wendie Manning, Kazrick Kossa, Kasandrah Kohl, Jonathan Paul James Kossa, Chaz James Kossa, and Ansley Jamison Kossa; grandmothers, Sondra Wood and Sandra Kossa; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 4 p.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.