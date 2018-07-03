Kossa, Steven

Steven “Steve” Kossa, age 43 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on June 29, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service was held July 3 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
He is survived by daughter, Gabrielle Pare; parents, Larry and Sandra Kossa; siblings, Irene Kossa, Stacey Vincent, Larry (Kathy) Kossa, Michael (Amy) Kossa, and Thea Kossa – Parker; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Nettie Pewitt, Christian Lorentz, and Steve G. and Irene Kossa; brother, Randy Kossa.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
