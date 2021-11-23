KRASNICKI, Kenneth

Kenneth Krasnicki, 63, Hermitage, died Nov. 11. He was the son of the late Frank Krasnicki and Floye Waller. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Creager and Geraldine Ladd.

He is survived by: Children Julia (Paul) Earles and Jennifer (Josh) Moore ; Sister, Patricia Fox; Grandchil-dren Cameron Earles.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.