Kroffsik, Leanne Lena

Leanne Lena Krofssik, age 50 of Old Hickory, passed away April 12, 2019. A Funeral Mass was held April 16 at St. Stephen Catholic Community, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by loving mother, Claire Krofssik; siblings, Kellie (Richard) Neely and their children, Joshua Neely and Elijah Neely; Denise (Chris) Smiley and their children, Camilla King and Conrad King; Scott (Tina) Krofssik and their children, Aaron Krofssik, Alexis Krofssik, and Andrew Krofssik; great nieces and nephews, Ezekiel, Hadley, Victoria, Freya, and Patrick; special family members, Robin Maynard, Misty Ellis, Lynn Drake, “Becca” Sprague, and Mary Beth Nunnery; several loved ones also survive. She was preceded in death by father, Robert Krofssik; paternal grandparents, Morris and Evelyn Krofssik; maternal grandparents, Dorothea and Jack Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Leanne to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142).

