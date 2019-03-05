Kuchinski, Richard Edward

Richard Edward Kuchinski, age 77 of Hermitage, died Feb. 26, 2019. Mr. Kuchinski was the son of the late Benjamin and Mary Leggin Kuchinski.

He is survived by: Wife of 46 years – Brenda Webb Kuchinski; Daughters – Karen Kuchinski, Cynthia Kuchinski Reeves and Julie (Sam) Kuchinski-Elliott; Brother – Robert (Joan) Kuchinski; Grandchildren – Antonio Herico-Kuchinski, Lauren Reeves and Benjamin Kuchinski.

A funeral service was held March 3 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or Safe Place for Animals, 1070 Old Hwy. 109N, Gallatin, TN 37066.

