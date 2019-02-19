Kupski, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Kupski, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Irene Lasecki Lada. Mrs. Kupski was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Joseph Kupski, Jr., and her brother, Frankie Lada.

She is survived by: Son – Norman Rau; Daughter – Sherry (Doug) Carver; Step-daughters – Celestine (Mike) Hobbs and Catherine (Howard) Lemmon; Grandchildren – Jason, Rachel, Lisa and Sydney; Step-grandchildren – Jennifer, Gordon, Warren, Evan, Raquel, Jerrod, Jessica, Jacob and Sam; 22 Great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be prior to services Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com