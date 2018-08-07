Lackey, Joe Kenneth

Kenneth Lackey passed away on Aug. 5, 2018, at age 71. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, from 4-8 p.m.
He is survived by daughters Tammy (David) Rogers, Peggy (Bobby) Dowell, and Sebrenna (James Ipock) Kelley, grandchildren Addison Rogers, Elizabeth Rogers, Megan Dowell, Alex Dowell, Allison Dowell, Sonya Kelley, and Jacob Kelley, great-grandchildren Lennox Dowell and Cora Rogers, brothers Walter (Del) Lackey, Jerry (Kathy) Lackey, and Billy Ray Lackey, sister Bobby (Patricia) Yuille, and brother-in-law Raymond Stillwell. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Lackey, parents Joe and Lockie Lackey, brother James Lackey, and sister Joann Stillwell. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
