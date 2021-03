LAKIN, Patricia McMillan

Patricia McMillan Lakin passed away peacefully at home on Thursday March 4. She was 82. Pat was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, a lifelong Volunteer fan. Sheleaves behind her loving husband, Jim; her children, Lisa Slipkovich (Dan), Scott Lakin (Allison),Tammy Kaddoura, Missy MacLennan (Mike) and Bobbi Brown (Mike).

Affectionately known as “Nana”, she leaves grandsons, Zach Kaddoura (Bonnie), CodyMacLennan, Sam Slipkovich, Jake Slipkovich, and Jeb MacLennan; granddaughters, LailaKaddoura, Bailey Webb, Gracie MacLennan, Jenny Brown, Abby Brown and the arrival of herfirst great-grandchild, Charlie Rooh; her brothers, Dick McMillan (Glenda) and Steve McMillan,and so many loving nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lillian McMillan; brother, Bill McMillan(Ruthie) and sisters, Barbara Burgin (Gene), Rhoda Stephens (Cecil) and son-in-law, HazemKaddoura.

Funeral services were at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, March 9 at 1pm. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 10am until service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Tennessee Oncology-Summit especially Dr. BrianHemphill and the staff at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at TriStar Summit, especially Dr. BradCohen and Alive Hospice most especially Megan and Jessica. Words can never express our gratitude for your loving care of our Mother.

Our Mother loved flowers, however if you prefer donations may be made to Nashville FOP Foundation.

