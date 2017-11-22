Lallemand, Linda Rhea Poor

Linda Lallemand passed away on November 14, 2017 at age 70. The Memorial Service, conducted by Pastor Chad Pinion, was 1 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church (102 Circle Drive), Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Mrs. Lallemand is survived by her husband Jerry Eugene Lallemand; daughters Paula Burgess, and Leigh (Duane) Crofutt; step-son Gene Lallemand; grandchildren Tyler Parrish, Ryan (Kristina) Parrish, and Austin Burgess; great-grandchildren Aleaha Parrish and Kyler Parrish; and siblings David (Sheree) Poor and June (Terry) O’Leary. She is preceded in death by parents Raymond Lee Poor and Gladys Isabel Dowell Poor.
Please make Memorial Donations to Alzheimer’s Research. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
