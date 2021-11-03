LAMB, JR., Michael Steven

Michael Steven Lamb Jr., 35, Mt. Juliet passed away Oct. 28.

Preceded in death by mother, Joan Singer Lamb; sister, Christy Lynn Lamb; grandparents, Leeper Le-land and Amanda Isabelle Lamb and Carl J. and Gladys Singer; aunts, Virginia Rickman and Evelyn Pow-ers; uncles, Chuck Lamb and Jerry Lamb; and niece, Brooklyn Page Lamb. He is survived by father, Mike Lamb, Sr.; fiancé, Mika Webb; sons, Christian Webb and Dominic Lamb; brother, Joey Lamb; sister, Amanda Lamb; sister, Tonya Cage & children; aunts, Dorothy (Russell) Bingham, Marilyn Gibson, Barba-ra Stevenson, Linda Jo Lamb and Sharon Pratt; uncles, William (Barbara) Lamb and Mike Singer; neph-ew, Mason Lamb; and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Inter-ment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Joey Lamb, Bryan Ward, Phillip Pratt, Jeremiah Clemmons, Matt Clemmons and Ryan Bridges serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Mason Lamb, Gerson Morataya, Jerrell Crutcher and Jonas Crutcher. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, Nov. 2 and will beWednesday, Nov. 3rd from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.