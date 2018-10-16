Lancaster, Vondell Evelyn Green

Vondell Evelyn Green Lancaster passed away Oct. 14, 2018 at age 89. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 4-8 p.m. The Funeral Service is 12 p.m. Oct. 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Visitation at the church on Thursday will be from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service.

Mrs. Lancaster is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jim Lancaster; daughter Lucy (Ewin) Cowley; sons Jim (Debi) Lancaster and John (Penny) Lancaster; son-in-law Glenn Oldham; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by daughter Celia Oldham, infant daughter Sally Jane Lancaster, great-grandson John Rob Byrd, parents James Alexander Green and Opal Sloan Green, brother Hugh Green, and two sisters, Cornelia Porter and Irma Carter.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Southern Manor. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.