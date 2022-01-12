LANDERS, Carolyn Faye Saynes

Carolyn Faye Saynes Landers, 74, Mt. Juliet,, died Jan. 4.

Carolyn was born in Chattanooga and was the daughter of the late, James Edward Saynes and Mae Dell Rogers Saynes.

She is survived by: Daughter Jennifer (Jason) Clouse; Grandson Ethan Clouse.

No services are planned at this time. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 765 Nonaville Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.