Landry, David Eugene

David Eugene Landry, age 60 of Mt. Juliet, passed away after a brief, unexpected illness, on Aug.1, 2018.
David was preceded by his wife, Lori B. Landry. He is survived by his son, Ian B. Landry; mother, Elsie M. Landry; sister, Valerie Achorn, and her husband, Edward Achorn; sister, Deborah McEdward; brother-in-law, Larry D. Bryant; and three devoted nieces and a nephew.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. until time of service.
David was the consummate gentleman, helpful, kind and generous; he was a devoted family man. We have truly lost “a good guy.”
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.